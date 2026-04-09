ISI-Sponsored BKI Terror Module Busted In Punjab, Five Hand Grenades & IED Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur forces, and the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Counter Intelligence Wing, in a joint operation with central agencies, busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of Dulla Nangal in Gurdaspur. The duo have a criminal past.

DGP Yadav said the arrest of these two operatives led to significant recoveries, which include five hand grenades, two special detonators, a Push-to-Talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, a 9V battery, an improvised explosive device (IED) material, comprising one kg of high explosive packed with nails, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism.

The recovery indicated that the module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks aimed at disturbing public peace in the state, the DGP said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Sandeep Goel, said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the ISI-backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers.

Further investigation is underway to establish linkages and to unearth the entire conspiracy and local support networks, he said.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gurdaspur, Aditya said during a special police check at T-Point Jogowal Bedia, two young men were spotted approaching on a motorcycle from the direction of Jogowal Bedia village.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to make a U-turn to flee from the spot, he said, adding that police teams managed to intercept them.

The SSP said the pillion rider was holding two bags-- blue and yellow -- covered with a cloth. Upon search of bags, explosive material and devices were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that forensic and bomb disposal teams were immediately summoned to the spot, and the explosives and grenades were successfully defused. A

first information report was registered on April 8 under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at the police station in Kalanaur in Gurdaspur.