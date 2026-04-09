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Nutanix And Netapp Form Strategic Alliance With New Integration For A Modern Cloud Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Designed to enable organizations to accelerate and de-risk their cloud platform modernization
DUBAI, UAE, April, 2026 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced a collaboration to integrate NetApp Intelligent Data Infrastructure built on NetApp enterprise storage systems with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor later this year. Together, Nutanix and NetApp plan to offer customers greater choice to optimize their virtualization and data strategies across on-premises, cloud, and containerized environments. The new integration is designed to combine the data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP®, including an intelligent, flexible, secure data foundation, with the unified hybrid multicloud operations of NCP. “NetApp and Nutanix are enabling simple, secure and fast modernization of virtualized environments,” said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp.“Whether seeking to transform their virtualization layer, data operations, or both, customers need Intelligent Data Infrastructure at the foundation. With our combined capabilities, NetApp and Nutanix will make it easy to run virtualized workloads at enterprise scale.” Key Benefits:
DUBAI, UAE, April, 2026 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced a collaboration to integrate NetApp Intelligent Data Infrastructure built on NetApp enterprise storage systems with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor later this year. Together, Nutanix and NetApp plan to offer customers greater choice to optimize their virtualization and data strategies across on-premises, cloud, and containerized environments. The new integration is designed to combine the data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP®, including an intelligent, flexible, secure data foundation, with the unified hybrid multicloud operations of NCP. “NetApp and Nutanix are enabling simple, secure and fast modernization of virtualized environments,” said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp.“Whether seeking to transform their virtualization layer, data operations, or both, customers need Intelligent Data Infrastructure at the foundation. With our combined capabilities, NetApp and Nutanix will make it easy to run virtualized workloads at enterprise scale.” Key Benefits:
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Modernize Virtualization and Hypervisor Layer – The powerful combination of NCP with Intelligent Data Infrastructure built on NetApp technology will offer customers a new path to more easily modernize on-premises and cloud environments. The joint work is designed to allow customers to optimize storage while setting themselves up for future flexibility to support modern containerized workloads.
Fast Migration – NFS-based integration between NCP and NetApp ONTAP is designed to streamline VM migration to Nutanix, reducing complexity and accelerating time to value. Customers can look forward to faster data-in-place conversions of VMs measured in minutes with NetApp Shift toolkit and Nutanix Move, which will enable them to reach full operationality more quickly.
Simplified Operations – Intuitive management across NetApp ONTAP and NCP solution is expected to simplify the administration, troubleshooting, and operational overhead typical of enterprise virtualized environments. The joint solution plans to offload data management to ONTAP to allow independent scaling of compute and storage. Organizations running NCP will benefit from the security, performance, resiliency, and data mobility capabilities of NetApp ONTAP.
VM-Granular Operations – Leveraging the advanced capabilities of NetApp and Nutanix, customers will be able to manage their virtual environments on a VM-granular level, enabling them to manage performance, storage capacity, and recovery methods from a unified management view.
Built-in Cyber Resilience – Combining NetApp infrastructure with NCP is designed to enable enterprises to confidently protect workloads across the hybrid cloud. The joint solution will offer customers access to NetApp ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI (ARP/AI) and NetApp Ransomware Resilience service to detect threats and exfiltration attempts in real time.
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Matt Kimball, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy
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Jeremy Foster, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Compute
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Joachim Schmitz, Field CTO, System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
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NetApp Intelligent Data Infrastructure solution page.
Nutanix solution page about its collaboration with NetApp.
Nutanix blog: NetApp and Nutanix Announce Technical Partnership.
NetApp blog: Unlocking the Future: Modernizing Virtual Infrastructure.
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