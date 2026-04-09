RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: Calcutta HC Allows CBI For Fresh Questioning Of Sole Convict

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, gave fresh permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the sole convict in the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident, Sanjay Roy, as part of the central agency's continuing probe into the larger conspiracy behind the crime.

The division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay said that since prima facie it appeared that the sole convict, also a former civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, is aware of a lot of things, the CBI officials probing the matter could conduct a fresh questioning.

The division bench also noted that besides Roy, the CBI officers could question any other suspect in the matter.

The division bench also advised the CBI to adopt all modern technology possible to unearth the truth behind the larger conspiracy behind the crime.

Since the family members of the woman trainee doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who became a victim of rape and murder within the hospital premises in August 2024, had already submitted their DNA profiling reports as well as the audio clips of certain conversations to the court, the division bench directed the CBI to include these two items as part of the central agency's investigation and also submit a report to the court in the matter.

The next date of hearing in the matter had been fixed on May 12.

The division bench also asked why the West Bengal government had been objecting to the plea from the victim's family members to visit the "scene of crime, when the CBI, as the investigation agency in the matter, had no objection to that".

The division bench said that since the state government was no longer a party in the case, it had no business to raise any objection in the matter.

The bench also noted that the two petitions in the court, first by the CBI pleading for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, who is currently serving a life term, and the second by the convict for honourable acquittal, should be heard in a parallel manner.