The Science Behind Glycocalyx Support: Why Rhamnan Sulfate Is Different



Marine-Derived Polysaccharide With Glycocalyx Affinity

Rhamnan sulfate is a sulfated polysaccharide -- a type of complex sugar molecule -- found in the green marine alga Monostroma nitidum. What makes Rhamnan sulfate notable in vascular research is that it has been specifically studied for its structural relationship to the endothelial glycocalyx. The glycocalyx itself is composed of glycosaminoglycans and proteoglycans, and research has explored whether Rhamnan sulfate can support this structure at the cellular level.

Calroy Health Sciences developed MonitumRS® as a proprietary extraction of Rhamnan sulfate, standardized for use in its flagship product, Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®. The compound is the foundation of the company's glycocalyx-focused approach to vascular wellness.*

Patented Chip Technology Studies Glycocalyx Behavior

One of the challenges in endothelial glycocalyx research is that the structure is extremely micro-thin, making it difficult to study using conventional methods. Calroy addressed this by developing a patented microfluidic chip technology that simulates vascular conditions on a lab-on-a-chip platform.

This technology allows researchers to observe how compounds interact with human glycocalyx cells under controlled flow conditions. It represents a significant methodological step in a field where direct in vivo assessment of glycocalyx health is still evolving. Research supporting this approach is cataloged in the Calroy research library.

Glycocalyx Plays a Role in Nitric Oxide Signaling

Endothelial glycocalyx health does not exist in isolation. The endothelial glycocalyx plays a functional role in nitric oxide signaling -- the process by which blood vessels relax, supporting circulation, oxygen delivery, and cardiovascular wellness. A study available through the National Library of Medicine examined nitric oxide production pathways and their relevance to vascular function.

Dr. Kahn explains: "Nitric oxide is one of the most studied molecules in cardiovascular science. It won a Nobel Prize for a reason. What we're learning is that the glycocalyx is part of that signaling chain -- it's not separate from it."

Calroy's Vascanox HP® with Noxa24® was formulated to support nitric oxide production for up to 24 hours as a complement to glycocalyx support.† Discovered in Nobel Prize-winning research, nitric oxide is the body's signal for blood vessels to relax, supporting circulation, oxygen delivery, and cardiovascular wellness. Additional resources on the relationship between nitric oxide and vascular function are available through Calroy's nitric oxide education page.