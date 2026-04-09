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Vodafone Oman Continues Techco Trans Formation With Red Hat
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Digital-first service provider targets 100% production workloads on Red Hat OpenShift by 2028 to lower operational costs and drive 5G growth
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Vodafone Oman is further advancing its digital transformation by standardizing its IT infrastructure on Red Hat's cloud-native platform. Since launching operations in 2021, Vodafone Oman has grown rapidly, surpassing one million subscribers on its 5G network. To sustain this momentum while maintaining its asset-light operating model, Vodafone Oman is transitioning its virtualized workloads to a high-performance, cloud-native architecture powered by Red Hat. Simplifying infrastructure to drive efficiency and innovation: As a digital-first service provider in a competitive market, Vodafone Oman required a stable, scalable environment that supports rapid service innovation while controlling operational costs. Its modernization strategy is rooted in open source technologies that provide flexibility, long-term architectural control and the ability to integrate solutions across multiple cloud environments. By unifying its disparate layers into a consistent open source platform delivered by Red Hat OpenShift, the service provider is addressing key business priorities, including:
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Vodafone Oman is further advancing its digital transformation by standardizing its IT infrastructure on Red Hat's cloud-native platform. Since launching operations in 2021, Vodafone Oman has grown rapidly, surpassing one million subscribers on its 5G network. To sustain this momentum while maintaining its asset-light operating model, Vodafone Oman is transitioning its virtualized workloads to a high-performance, cloud-native architecture powered by Red Hat. Simplifying infrastructure to drive efficiency and innovation: As a digital-first service provider in a competitive market, Vodafone Oman required a stable, scalable environment that supports rapid service innovation while controlling operational costs. Its modernization strategy is rooted in open source technologies that provide flexibility, long-term architectural control and the ability to integrate solutions across multiple cloud environments. By unifying its disparate layers into a consistent open source platform delivered by Red Hat OpenShift, the service provider is addressing key business priorities, including:
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Reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by maximizing hardware efficiency and reducing the licensing and operational overhead associated with maintaining multiple separate infrastructure silos.
Streamlining operations with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, which enables Vodafone Oman to run modern cloud-native applications and legacy virtual machines (VMs) on a single platform, simplifying its environment and streamlining day-to-day management. Vodafone Oman is also planning to use the Red Hat migration toolkit for virtualization to help speed up the migration over the coming months.
Accelerating speed-to-market with OpenShift's end-to-end automation, allowing the service provider's IT team to significantly reduce the time needed to test and deploy new digital services, delivering a differentiated customer experience for its subscribers.
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