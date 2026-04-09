Market Pulse: Analyzing the Rise of Social Gambling Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SweepsPulse expands into market analysis with new reporting on the growth of social gambling platforms in the United States.

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweepsPulse has expanded with a completely redesigned platform that is now Live and represents a major extension of the sites coverage from reviews and player resources, into trend-focused reporting about the sweepstakes casino industry.

About

Since was launched, it has become one of the largest and most focused sources for sweepstakes casino content online. In addition to offering an extensive library of sweepstakes casino content for players to feel confident in navigating the sweepstakes casino market, the platform offers detailed reviews and comparisons of sweepstakes casino sites, payment method guides, state by state legal explanations and evergreen "how to" articles detailing each step in the process for players.

was created around a simple concept: to provide players with accurate, unbiased and independent research on how sweepstakes casinos operate.

Within a short period of time the website grew into a source where U.S. based sweepstakes casino players can find all they will need to know about many of today's popular sweepstakes casino sites: bonuses offered at sweepstakes casinos; mobile play at sweeps platforms; various forms of payment accepted; and game developers who create games available for use on sweepstakes casino sites.

A Redesigned Sweeps Pulse Built for the Modern Player

has been completely redesigned. Players now have access to a more clean, fast, and user-friendly experience regardless of this being their first time using the website or if they are checking for the most current updates from sweeps casino brands.

This revamped aesthetic allows users to navigate through all of its expanded Content Hubs (Casino Reviews/ Bonus Guides/ Payment Method Pages/ State Specific Legal Content) with greater ease than before.

What Readers Will Find on



Casino Reviews - Independent in-depth Reviews of the major sweepstakes casino brands.

Bonus guides - In-depth looks at welcome bonuses; no-deposit offers; free Sweeps Coins; VIP programs and other bonus types

State guides - A legal guide to playing at a sweepstakes casino in every state.

Game & provider content - Reviews of the top slot games and the game development companies that develop them as they are made available on sweepstakes casinos. Market Pulse - Original industry reporting & trend analysis



is an independent editorial resource dedicated to covering the sweepstakes casino industry. The site does not operate any gambling platform. All reviews and editorial content remain independently produced.

Visit SweepsPulse:

Follow SweepsPulse on social media:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:



Attachment

Market Pulse: Analyzing the Rise of Social Gambling Platforms

CONTACT: Maria Cruz Head of Media Relations...