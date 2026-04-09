BCAN Names Ferring Pharmaceuticals And The Astellas/Pfizer Alliance As National Presenting Sponsors Of The 2026 Walks To End Bladder Cancer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnerships fuel awareness, research and support for people impacted by bladder cancer

Bethesda, MD, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) today announced that Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the Astellas/Pfizer Alliance will serve as National Presenting Sponsors of the 2026 Walks to End Bladder Cancer, BCAN's signature community fundraising and awareness events held nationwide.

Taking place in cities across the country throughout and surrounding Bladder Cancer Awareness Month in May, the Walks unite patients, survivors, caregivers, clinicians and advocates with a shared purpose: to accelerate progress and ensure no one faces bladder cancer alone. Funds raised through these events directly support BCAN's patient education programs, support services, research initiatives and advocacy efforts.

“Every step taken at a Walk to End Bladder Cancer represents hope for patients and families navigating this disease,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of BCAN.“We are grateful to Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the Astellas/Pfizer Alliance for standing with our community. Their support helps expand access to trusted information, strengthen support networks and advance research that moves us closer to better outcomes.”

Bladder cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States, yet awareness of its signs and symptoms continues to lag behind many other cancers. BCAN's Walks play a critical role in closing that gap and bringing visibility to the disease while building a powerful, connected community.

“For the third consecutive year, Ferring is proud to partner with BCAN as a national presenting sponsor of the Walks to End Bladder Cancer,” said Denise D'Andrea, MD, FACP, Senior Director, Medical Affairs Uro‐Oncology, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.“These events shine a spotlight on a disease that urgently needs greater awareness and understanding, while helping expand access to vital education and support for patients and families across the country.”

Through these national presenting sponsorships, BCAN and its partners are working together to elevate awareness, expand patient resources and drive meaningful change in bladder cancer care. The partnerships reflect a shared dedication to improving the lives of those impacted by the disease today while investing in progress for the future.

BCAN's Walks to End Bladder Cancer will take place in multiple cities across the United States in 2026. To learn more or to find a Walk near you, visit.

About BCAN:

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, or BCAN, was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow. To find a Walk to End Bladder Cancer near you, please visit this website.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees. For more information, please visit , call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464), or connect with us on LinkedIn, and X.

About Astellas:

Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into value for patients. They provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through their research and development programs, they are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical needs. Learn more at .

About Pfizer:

At Pfizer, they apply science and their global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. They strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with their responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, they collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, they have worked to make a difference for all who rely on them. They routinely post information that may be important to investors on their website at . In addition, to learn more, please visit them on and follow them on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like them on Facebook at.

Contact:

Mark Story Director of Communications and Marketing

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301-215-9099, ext. 208