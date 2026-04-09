Mirzapur Shocker: Fake Doctor Gives Teen Girl Wrong Psychiatric Drugs, Her Condition Turns Critical

A serious incident from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has highlighted the dangers of fake doctors. A quack's negligence has left a young woman in a critical condition. The family alleges that the doctor gave her medicine meant for mental illnesses without conducting any proper checks. Soon after taking the medicine, the woman's condition worsened, and her family had to rush her to a hospital. The incident has sparked anger in the area against such unqualified practitioners.

Went to the clinic for a minor illness

According to the information, the 18-year-old woman, a resident of a village in Mirzapur district, had been feeling unwell for a few days. Her family took her to a nearby private clinic run by a quack doctor. The family claims that the doctor gave her medicine without performing any medical tests. They say the medicine is typically prescribed to psychiatric patients.

Health deteriorated right after taking the medicine

The family said that after taking the medicine, the young woman started feeling dizzy and her condition rapidly got worse. She was even unable to speak properly. Panicked, the family immediately took her to a hospital. Doctors there said in their initial assessment that the wrong medicine can have a serious impact on the body and can make a patient's condition critical.

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Had to be taken to another city for better treatment

As the woman's condition worsened, she was moved to a hospital in another city for better medical care. She is currently undergoing treatment and is under observation by doctors.

Family demands action

The woman's father has filed a complaint with the administration. He stated that the quack doctor was practicing without any medical degree. He said that such people are putting the lives of ordinary citizens at risk. He has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against the person responsible.

Quack clinics operating openly in the area

Local residents say that many quack doctors are running clinics openly in rural areas. They claim the health department doesn't pay attention to them, which is why people are forced to go to them for treatment. Following this incident, people have demanded that the health department launch a campaign against such clinics.

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