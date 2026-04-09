Massive Fire At Battery Warehouse In Bidadi Industrial Area, Thick Smoke Rises

A major fire broke out in the Bidadi industrial area of Ramanagara taluk, triggering panic among workers and nearby residents. A warehouse storing batteries and electronic goods caught fire and was engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke rising high into the sky. The intensity of the blaze raised concerns about possible explosions and the spread of the fire to nearby units.

Warehouse Engulfed in Flames

The warehouse, belonging to GN Electronics Private Limited, was used to store batteries, lighters, and other electronic items. Due to the highly flammable nature of these materials, the fire spread rapidly and caused extensive damage. Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Delay in Fire Response Raises Concerns

Reports suggest that even an hour after the fire broke out, fire engines had not reached the spot to bring the situation under control. This delay has raised serious concerns among locals and workers in the area, who feared that the fire could escalate further.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bidadi police station, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.