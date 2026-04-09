Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rachel Handforth

Rachel Handforth


2026-04-09 08:04:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Rachel Handforth is Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement at Nottingham Trent University and works on the Collaboratory Research Hub PhD training programme, working with community partners, academics, and PhD students to support community-engaged research. She has worked in higher education since 2011 and is experienced in research, project management and evaluation.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement, Nottingham Trent University
Education
  • 2018 Sheffield Hallam University, PhD in Education

The Conversation

MENAFN09042026000199003603ID1110962250



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search