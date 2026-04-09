Dr Rachel Handforth is Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement at Nottingham Trent University and works on the Collaboratory Research Hub PhD training programme, working with community partners, academics, and PhD students to support community-engaged research. She has worked in higher education since 2011 and is experienced in research, project management and evaluation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.