Rachel Handforth
- Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement, Nottingham Trent University
Dr Rachel Handforth is Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement at Nottingham Trent University and works on the Collaboratory Research Hub PhD training programme, working with community partners, academics, and PhD students to support community-engaged research. She has worked in higher education since 2011 and is experienced in research, project management and evaluation.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Doctoral Education and Civic Engagement, Nottingham Trent University
- 2018 Sheffield Hallam University, PhD in Education
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