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Sterlingnext Introduces PMI PBA Certification Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SterlingNext has introduced a PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI PBA) Certification Training program focused on business analysis practices within project environments.
The program is structured around the PMI PBA framework, which outlines how business analysis activities are performed across the project lifecycle. It includes areas such as needs assessment, planning, requirements elicitation, analysis, and evaluation.
The course content covers techniques used to identify business needs, document requirements, and assess solutions. It also introduces methods for stakeholder collaboration and requirement traceability. These elements are part of standard business analysis processes used in project-based work.
The training follows a structured format, beginning with foundational concepts and progressing through applied scenarios. Case-based exercises and practice sessions are included to provide context for how business analysis tasks are performed in real situations.
The program is intended for individuals involved in project delivery, including business analysts, project managers, and team members working with requirements and stakeholder communication. Prior experience in business analysis may be helpful but is not required.
The PMI PBA certification exam consists of multiple-choice questions that assess knowledge across defined domains such as needs assessment, planning, elicitation and analysis, traceability, and evaluation.
Training is available in different formats, including instructor-led online sessions and classroom-based delivery. The course includes study materials, structured sessions, and preparation support aligned with the certification requirements.
Roles associated with this area include business analyst, requirements manager, and project team roles where analysis and documentation activities are part of the workflow. The certification is used in environments where structured business analysis practices are applied to support project outcomes.
The program is structured around the PMI PBA framework, which outlines how business analysis activities are performed across the project lifecycle. It includes areas such as needs assessment, planning, requirements elicitation, analysis, and evaluation.
The course content covers techniques used to identify business needs, document requirements, and assess solutions. It also introduces methods for stakeholder collaboration and requirement traceability. These elements are part of standard business analysis processes used in project-based work.
The training follows a structured format, beginning with foundational concepts and progressing through applied scenarios. Case-based exercises and practice sessions are included to provide context for how business analysis tasks are performed in real situations.
The program is intended for individuals involved in project delivery, including business analysts, project managers, and team members working with requirements and stakeholder communication. Prior experience in business analysis may be helpful but is not required.
The PMI PBA certification exam consists of multiple-choice questions that assess knowledge across defined domains such as needs assessment, planning, elicitation and analysis, traceability, and evaluation.
Training is available in different formats, including instructor-led online sessions and classroom-based delivery. The course includes study materials, structured sessions, and preparation support aligned with the certification requirements.
Roles associated with this area include business analyst, requirements manager, and project team roles where analysis and documentation activities are part of the workflow. The certification is used in environments where structured business analysis practices are applied to support project outcomes.
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