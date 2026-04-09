Data Centre LIVE Debuts In London With Sector-Leading Speakers

London, 9 April 2026 – BizClik Media will host the inaugural in-person Data Centre LIVE event on 20-21 May 2026 at Exhibition, White City, London. Following the success of last year's virtual event, Data Centre LIVE will bring together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers for two days of insights, networking and collaboration at the forefront of data centre innovation.

The event will feature leading voices from across the sector, including Giampiero Frisio, President of ABB Electrification at ABB; Martin Reed, Global ESG Director of Data Centre Solutions at CBRE; Rebecca Weekly, VP Infrastructure Engineering at GEICO; Simone Larsson, Head of Enterprise AI at Lenovo; and Steve Bowes-Phipps, Vice President of EMEA Data Centres and Cloud at State Street.

Attendees can expect keynote presentations, panel discussions and practical insights across key themes including global data centre strategies, sustainable data centres, the data centre energy forum and sovereign data centres. The programme will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the data centre industry today.

Those interested in attending can secure tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities or apply to speak at the event through the Data Centre LIVE website.

Building on virtual success

Last year's virtual Data Centre LIVE event demonstrated strong demand for a dedicated platform connecting data centre professionals. The transition to an in-person format reflects the industry's appetite for face-to-face engagement and the value of bringing together expertise from across infrastructure, sustainability, technology and operations.

Industry impact and relevance

As data centres continue to underpin digital transformation across every sector, the need for knowledge-sharing and strategic collaboration has never been greater. Data Centre LIVE provides a focused environment for senior executives and technical leaders to explore critical topics including energy efficiency, AI infrastructure, cooling innovation and regulatory compliance. The event serves as a catalyst for partnerships and solutions that will shape the future of the industry.

Looking ahead

Glen White, CEO at BizClik, commented:“We have seen strong growth across our LIVE event series, including Sustainability LIVE and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE, alongside the continued success of our virtual Data Centre LIVE. There is no better time to bring Data Centre LIVE to London in person.

Data centres are fundamental to the global economy, and bringing together the leaders driving this sector forward is essential. Our two-day event on 20–21 May will welcome more than 1,000 senior executives to share real-world strategies on global data centre development, sustainability, energy and sovereign capabilities.

With speakers from ABB, CBRE, GEICO, Lenovo and State Street leading the conversations, this event will create a vital space for connection, collaboration and the partnerships needed to shape the future of data infrastructure. It will be an unmissable opportunity for the industry.”

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit:

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

Media Enquiries

Email Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications at ...

MENAFN09042026004107003653ID1110962102