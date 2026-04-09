NIOB Authorized To Drill At Two More Québec Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully permitted for diamond drilling on niobium and rare earth targets at Seigneurie, Bardy and Blanchette

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“NIOB” or the Company) can launch maiden diamond drill programs at Bardy and Blanchette, after receiving an Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) for each project. Granted by Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF), the ATI authorizes the Company to proceed with diamond drilling targeting niobium and rare earth element mineralization at the 100% owned projects located approximately 45 km northwest of La Tuque in the Mauricie region.

“We are now authorized to drill at three of our 100% owned projects in Québec: Bardy, Blanchette, and Seigneurie,” said Murray Nye, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.“The Bardy and Blanchette projects host high-grade rare earth and niobium mineralization in granitic pegmatites that have never been tested by drilling. We look forward to building on the strong collaborative relationship we have established with the Atikamekw community at Wemotaci as we advance toward our first drill program at these projects.”

Highlights

ATI drilling permit granted by Québec's MRNF for the Bardy and Blanchette projects is valid for two years and clears the path for diamond drilling.

Located in the Mauricie region of Québec, the Bardy and Blanchette projects are 100% owned by North American Niobium and part of the Company's 36,882-hectare district-scale land package in Québec's Grenville Province.

NIOB met with the Atikamekw First Nation Council at Wemotaci and local family chief members whose traditional territory includes the project area as part of ATI permitting framework

Government sampling at Blanchette validated by the Company returned up to 2.70% total rare earth elements (TREE) including 4,090 ppm neodymium, hosted in granitic pegmatite have never drill tested.

Québec ATI

The ATI permit authorizes NIOB to conduct diamond drilling and build access trails at the 100%-owned Bardy and Blanchette projects. The permit was granted on March 24, 2026 and is valid for two years, through to March 23, 2028.

Before granting an ATI, the Québec government requires companies to engage with local stakeholders and Indigenous communities. NIOB completed discussions with the Atikamekw First Nation Council at Wemotaci and local family chief members whose traditional territory includes the project area. The Company has taken a collaborative approach to working on Atikamekw territory, recognizing the importance of building long-term partnerships grounded in mutual respect and transparency. Among the items discussed were logistical considerations, potential access routes, and opportunities for community involvement in upcoming field programs.

The Company intends to use the ATI to advance its exploration strategy and initiate the first diamond drill program targeting niobium and rare earth mineralization at the Bardy and Blanchette projects.

Geological Context and Exploration Target

The Bardy and Blanchette projects are located within the Grenville geological province, a region known for hosting rare earth element and critical mineral occurrences. The project area contains REE- and niobium-bearing granitic pegmatites identified through government geological mapping and sampling programs.

Government geologists collected outcrop samples from both the Blanchette and Bardy showings that returned significant rare earth and niobium values. At Blanchette, sample 16-GC-1051E returned 26,967 ppm (2.70%) total rare earth elements including 4,090 ppm neodymium (Nd), hosted in a one-metre-wide granitic pegmatite dyke cutting graphite paragneiss, with disseminated allanite and rare earth carbonates. At Bardy, sample 16-AM-122D returned 6,848 ppm (0.68%) total rare earth elements including 1,150 ppm Nd, hosted in a pegmatite dike (0.2–4 m wide) cutting gabbronorite, with disseminated allanite.

These showings have never been tested by diamond drilling. The upcoming drill program will be designed to test the subsurface extent, continuity, and grade of the REE- and niobium-bearing pegmatite systems at depth and along strike.

Grant of RSUs

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU plans, it has granted a total of 320,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to an Advisory Consultant, subject to applicable regulatory approval Canadian Security Exchange approval. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest nine months from the date of grant.

Marketing Agreement

The Company announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the“Marketing Agreement”) with The New Beverley Group (“New Beverly”), for a period of three months commencing April 10, 2026, paying $100,000 to New Beverly as compensation. New Beverly has a business address located at 621 – 550 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 0E9 and its principal Justin Kuhn can be contacted at +1 (905) 993-1271 or.... New Beverly and Mr. Kuhn are arm's length from the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

...

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management's expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“opportunity,”“strategy,”“target,”“forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results“will,”“would,”“may,”“could,” or“should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company's planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (iii) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.