Videoproc Converter AI V8.10 Introduces New Face Restoration Models For Natural AI Image Enhancement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VideoProc Converter AI, developed by Digiarty Software Inc., today announced the release of Version 8.10, featuring a major upgrade to its AI Face Restoration capabilities. The new update introduces a dedicated AI Model section with three distinct restoration models, each designed to deliver different levels of facial restoration for AI image enhancement, from natural reconstruction to high-fidelity preservation and enhanced visual refinement. The update is available for both Windows and macOS:

VideoProc Converter AI is designed as an all-in-one AI-powered video/image enhancer and converter. At the heart of this release is a move away from one-size-fits-all face restoration toward a more flexible, user-driven approach. The new AI Model section, located under Image AI's Face Restoration, allows users to select from three specialized models, Rebuild, Fidelity, and GFPGAN, each tailored to meet different restoration needs and aesthetic preferences.

-“Rebuild” model serves as the default option and is designed to deliver balanced results across a wide range of images. It reconstructs faces by intelligently referencing a learned codebook of facial features, maintaining a natural appearance while enhancing key details. This approach allows it to restore partially degraded but still recognizable faces, balancing realism with subtle enhancement. Rebuild is particularly effective for images where certain features are blurred or partially missing, making it a reliable starting point for most use cases and offering consistent results even on moderately degraded photos.

-“Fidelity” model prioritizes authenticity and high-fidelity restoration. It focuses on preserving the original facial structure and identity with minimal alteration to accurately reconstruct contours and fine details. This model is ideal for users who require results that remain faithful to the source image, such as archival photographs, professional portraits, or any scenario where preserving the subject's true appearance is essential. Fidelity excels at handling images with sharp, well-defined features, ensuring precise detail recovery without unnecessary beautification.

-“GFPGAN” model (the original one) offers a GAN-based generative approach to produce visually pleasing face enhancements. It is optimized for low-resolution, slightly blurred, or old photos, reconstructing facial structures while filling in missing details with generative inference. This often results in cleaner, smoother, and more polished faces, with the tradeoff that it may subtly modify identity or features for aesthetic improvement.

VideoProc Converter AI 8.10 empowers users with flexible Face Restoration options, offering three specialized models that cater to different priorities, from natural aesthetics to high-fidelity detail and enhanced visual quality. Designed to work seamlessly with VideoProc's Super Resolution engine, users can refine results by combining face models with modes like Gen Detail and Real Smooth.“We encourage users to experiment with different combinations and preview results to find the balance of sharpness, smoothness, and realism that best suits their images,” said Huston Xu, Manager of the Development Department.

More Improvements in V8.10

Beyond the new models, Version 8.10 also brings incremental improvements to usability and performance. Face detection in Image AI has been refined to better handle challenging cases, including oversized facial regions and complex compositions, improving overall recognition accuracy. Additionally, performance optimizations in Video Super Resolution help deliver a smoother experience on entry-level GPUs, eliminating issues such as initial black screens and making processing more stable across a wider range of systems.

Pricing and Availability

VideoProc Converter AI 8.10 is now available for download on both Windows and macOS. Users can upgrade to experience the new Face Restoration models and improved AI-powered performance. Take advantage of a special offer of up to 50% off, available for a limited time:

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About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty's flagship product, has garnered 5.2 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company's role as a leader in digital media innovation.