MEXC Lists 135 New Tokens In March, Reports 39% Jump In New Token Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‐fee digital asset trading, has published its March 2026 Trading Highlights report. The exchange listed 135 new tokens during the month, with new token traders rising 39% compared to February. At the same time, TradFi contract volume also jumped 45% month-over-month as macro uncertainty sent users toward precious metals and commodities.

Capital moved around two main themes during the month. On the regulatory side, the market rewarded compliance-focused projects. Backpack (BP) gained 4,363% after its licensed exchange model attracted fresh attention.

The other theme was safe-haven demand. Geopolitical uncertainty moved capital into real-world asset tokenization, and GoldFinger (GF) rose 3,460% on growing interest in on-chain precious metals.

The Top 10 new tokens by spot trading volume delivered an average peak gain of 1,375%, while the Top 10 highest-gaining tokens averaged 1,463%.

The top tokens fell into three broad categories. RWA projects claimed two spots and CeFi one, with all three appearing in both the volume and highest-gain rankings. AI tokens covered the application and infrastructure layers, while DeFi protocols spanned infrastructure, Layer 2, and yield aggregation. Of the 135 listings, 65% were platform-first, giving MEXC users early access to the month's top gainers.

Precious metals and commodities dominated the Top 10 contracts by volume, claiming six of the ten spots as Iran's announcement regarding the Strait of Hormuz on March 3 triggered sharp volatility across oil and gold markets. US equities and global indices rounded out the list.

" March="" validated="" the="" value="" of="" being="" first="" to="" market,"="" said="" Vugar="" Usi="" Zade,="" COO="" of="" MEXC.="" "When="" regulatory="" changes="" and="" macro="" events="" create="" sudden="" demand,="" users="" need="" immediate="" access="" to="" the="" right="" instruments.="" Our="" listing="" speed="" on="" the="" crypto="" side="" and="" our="" expanded="" TradFi="" lineup="" gave="" traders="" the="" ability="" to="" act="" on="" both="" fronts="" in="" real="" />

On the promotional side, all four Launchpad projects delivered positive returns and attracted cumulative subscriptions above $13.35 million USDT. MEXC used the opportunity to debut its first gold tokenization launch with GOLD (XAUT), which drew 28,703 participants amid the broader safe-haven trend.

Airdrop+ grew in lockstep, with 26 events, 17,246 participants, and a total prize pool above $1.3 million USDT. Engagement per event doubled month-over-month, and featured tokens included several of March's top gainers.

The full report, with detailed breakdowns of new token performance, TradFi contract rankings, and promotional activity, is available here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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