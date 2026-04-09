Iran Mandates New Shipping Routes Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has issued directives to vessels planning to transit the Strait of Hormuz, requiring them to adhere to two alternative routes designated by Tehran, AzerNEWS reports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced this measure on its Telegram channel, stating that the action is intended to ensure maritime safety. Both proposed routes are located in waters near Larak Island.



This decision comes in the wake of an agreement reached on April 8th for a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Tehran has declared that during this period, it will guarantee the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, coordinating with the country's armed forces.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

It is still not clear if or when the strait will reopen to all shipping, despite the announcement of the ceasefire.

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