Amir Condemns Israeli Airstrike In Call With Lebanese President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a telephone conversation with His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon, particularly in light of the current escalation and its repercussions on the security and stability of Lebanon and the region. In this regard, His Highness the Amir expressed his condemnation of the Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanon, emphasizing his rejection of any violation of its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

They also discussed regional and international efforts to contain the escalation, with His Highness the Amir reaffirming the State of Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon and its people, stressing Qatar's readiness to provide support and assistance and contribute to all efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability.