Chairman Of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty Visits Austria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (Parliament), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has departed on a visit to Austria, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Berdimuhamedov left Ashgabat on April 8 and was seen off at Ashgabat's international airport by senior officials.

A few hours later, his aircraft arrived at Vienna International Airport, where he was greeted by Austrian officials and Turkmen representatives.

The visit of Berdimuhamedov to Austria is currently underway.