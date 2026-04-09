Chairman Of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty Visits Austria
Berdimuhamedov left Ashgabat on April 8 and was seen off at Ashgabat's international airport by senior officials.
A few hours later, his aircraft arrived at Vienna International Airport, where he was greeted by Austrian officials and Turkmen representatives.
The visit of Berdimuhamedov to Austria is currently underway.
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