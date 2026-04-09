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Trump Warns U.S. Forces Will Stay Near Iran Until Ceasefire Holds

Trump Warns U.S. Forces Will Stay Near Iran Until Ceasefire Holds


2026-04-09 05:01:25
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. President Donald Trump said American military forces and equipment will remain positioned in and around Iran until the ceasefire is fully respected, warning that any breach by Tehran would trigger a stronger military response. In a social media post, Trump said the United States was prepared to act“bigger and better and stronger” if the agreement collapses.

Trump said the temporary deal is not yet fully implemented and linked its success to two core U.S. demands: preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping. He said U.S. ships, aircraft, personnel and additional ammunition would stay in place until what he called the“real agreement” is fully complied with.

His warning comes at a sensitive moment, with the ceasefire already under pressure from fresh regional violence and disputes over its terms. The original U.S. pause on attacks was tied to Iran allowing the“complete, immediate and safe” reopening of Hormuz, making maritime access one of the most immediate tests of whether the truce can survive.

The military message also reflects Washington's effort to combine diplomacy with deterrence. While Trump has presented the ceasefire as a chance for talks, he has also made clear that the United States is not withdrawing pressure and remains ready to escalate if Iran is seen as backtracking.

The broader concern is that even a temporary failure of the ceasefire could quickly reignite confrontation in the Gulf and beyond. With shipping, energy flows and regional security all tied to the outcome, Trump's latest statement signals that Washington is treating the truce not as settled peace, but as a fragile test of whether Iran will comply under continued military pressure.

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Khaama Press

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