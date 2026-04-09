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Lavrov Announces Expansion of Russian Diplomatic Presence in Africa
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday plans to open four additional embassies across Africa, as part of Moscow’s efforts to strengthen ties with the continent, according to reports.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian regional governors in Moscow about boosting cooperation with Africa, Lavrov noted that the continent continues to lack economic independence and primarily serves as a source of raw materials. “The lion's share of added value is still produced in other countries, largely and crucially in former metropolitan areas,” he said.
Lavrov highlighted that economic issues will be central to the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, set for October in Moscow. “The main upcoming event in the foreign policy calendar is the third Russia-Africa summit. It is scheduled to take place in Moscow (as agreed) at the end of October this year. It is currently being prepared,” he stated.
He also emphasized growing trade ties, noting that Russia-Africa trade turnover exceeded $27 billion last year, several times higher than a decade ago, supported in part by collaboration between Russian regions and African nations. “Eighty-one regions maintain cooperative relations with African countries to one degree or another,” Lavrov added.
The minister underscored that Russia is restoring its presence on the continent, which had sharply declined after the Soviet Union’s dissolution. “Currently, there are 45 Russian embassies operating on the continent, and four more will open in the near future,” he said.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian regional governors in Moscow about boosting cooperation with Africa, Lavrov noted that the continent continues to lack economic independence and primarily serves as a source of raw materials. “The lion's share of added value is still produced in other countries, largely and crucially in former metropolitan areas,” he said.
Lavrov highlighted that economic issues will be central to the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, set for October in Moscow. “The main upcoming event in the foreign policy calendar is the third Russia-Africa summit. It is scheduled to take place in Moscow (as agreed) at the end of October this year. It is currently being prepared,” he stated.
He also emphasized growing trade ties, noting that Russia-Africa trade turnover exceeded $27 billion last year, several times higher than a decade ago, supported in part by collaboration between Russian regions and African nations. “Eighty-one regions maintain cooperative relations with African countries to one degree or another,” Lavrov added.
The minister underscored that Russia is restoring its presence on the continent, which had sharply declined after the Soviet Union’s dissolution. “Currently, there are 45 Russian embassies operating on the continent, and four more will open in the near future,” he said.
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