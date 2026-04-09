Lebanon Not Part Of US‐Iran Ceasefire: JD Vance

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US Vice President JD Vance has stated that Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that if Israel does not halt its war against Lebanon, Tehran will intervene.

According to Al Jazeera, Vance made these remarks after Pakistan said that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire. He stressed that neither Washington nor Israel has agreed to include Lebanon in the deal.

Reports indicate that Israel carried out around 100 airstrikes across Lebanon in just 10 minutes, killing hundreds of people.

Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran has warned of military intervention if Israel does not end its attacks on Lebanon.

Two days ago, Donald Trump announced an agreement between the US and Iran for a two-week pause in attacks and ongoing efforts toward lasting peace.

Tehran also stated that, if attacks are halted, it would suspend its military operations and ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported on Wednesday night that, despite the US-Iran ceasefire, US and Israeli warplanes targeted an oil refinery on Lavan Island.

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