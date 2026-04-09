84 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons, Returned Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): About 84 Afghans were repatriated to the country this week after being released from prisons in Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the 84 individuals had been detained in Pakistan for not having legal documents.

Citing a report from the Transfer Department in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province, the ministry said the released Afghans were registered at the transit office, received humanitarian assistance, and were then sent to their home areas.

This follows an earlier announcement by the ministry on March 26, when 426 Afghan refugees were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to Afghanistan.

hz/sa