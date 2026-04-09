Exclusive: Syed Tanvir Ahmmed Joins DB Investing As Chief Business Development Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Investing has announced the appointment of Syed Tanvir Ahmmed as its new Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), strengthening its leadership team as the company accelerates its international growth across MENA, ISC, SEA, and LATAM.

Syed is an experienced FX and FinTech growth leader with over ten years of expertise in expanding markets and developing high-performing teams across key financial regions such as the UAE, Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Oman, and Latin America. Before joining DB Investing, he was the Regional Head of Business Development for ISC, SEA, and Oman at Oneroyal, where he led substantial regional growth and positioned the firm as a strong competitor in some of the world's fastest-changing trading markets.

During his tenure at OneRoyal, Syed developed a robust IB and affiliate network across various regions, launched Sharia-compliant, swap-free products customised for local markets, and overseen Oman's office as Executive-in-Charge. He represented the firm at international expos, media forums, and industry leadership events, gaining recognition from Forbes Middle East and The EN Times as a top business development executive in retail FX.

Before joining OneRoyal, Syed was the Sales Director at Zara FX and served as Business Development Manager at Global Market Index (GMI) in Kuala Lumpur. He gained broad experience in both institutional and retail trading across various jurisdictions. Syed holds an MBA in Finance from Rajshahi University and is known for his visionary, data-driven, and results-focused leadership style.

Speaking about his new role at DB Investing, Syed said:

“Joining DB Investing as CBDO signifies an exciting new phase in my career. My goal has consistently been to develop markets, rather than merely oversee them. I am motivated by a firm commitment to ethical, client-centric, and sustainable growth. At DB Investing, I see significant potential to build future-proof partnerships, expand into new regions, and generate enduring value. I am eager to bring the same enthusiasm and dedication that have characterised my career to help propel this firm to a leading position in the global financial markets.”

DB Investing CEO Gennaro Lanza welcomed the appointment:

“Tanvir is an accomplished leader who has repeatedly shown his ability to generate growth and expand into some of the world's most complex and promising markets. His extensive regional knowledge in MENA, ISC, SEA, and LATAM, along with recognition from Forbes Middle East, makes him the perfect choice to lead our global business development. At DB Investing, we aim to build a top-tier organisation, and Tanvir's addition clearly reflects our ambitious goals. We are thrilled to have him join us.”

About DB Investing

DB Investing is a global multi-asset broker established in 2018, providing traders and investors access to a variety of instruments such as Forex, stocks, commodities, metals, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. These are available via MetaTrader 5, proprietary platforms, and mobile apps. The company has offices in key financial hubs including Dubai, Seychelles, Cyprus (Limassol), Egypt, Oman, and Malta, blending an international footprint with localised support for major markets. It is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the UAE, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, FINTRAC in Canada, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius.

The company provides account options such as STP, RAW, PRO, and Demo, along with FIX API access for institutional traders. It also offers 24/7 multilingual support, no fees for deposits or withdrawals, and negative balance protection. All services are supported by Tier-1 banking partners and prime brokers.

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