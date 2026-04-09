The Temptations To Headline Licensing Expo's Opening Night Party In Las Vegas





A Legendary Discography That Transcends Generations

The Temptations, celebrated for timeless hits like“My Girl,”“Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” and“Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” have captivated audiences for over six decades with their soulful harmonies and electrifying performances. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the group continues to inspire generations with their iconic sound and enduring legacy.





Currently on their final tour, The Temptations, featuring original member Dr. Otis Williams, are performing across the U.S. and UK through summer 2026. This historic farewell includes special joint performances with The Four Tops to celebrate and honor their shared Motown legacy.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Licensing Expo

The Temptations' involvement at Licensing Expo highlights their cultural impact and timeless catalog, offering unique opportunities for brands to connect with their legacy. Dr. Otis Williams, the last surviving original founding member, remains an active ambassador of the group, presenting authentic storytelling and heritage-driven licensing opportunities.

“We are honored to welcome The Temptations as the headlining act for the Licensing Expo 2026 Opening Night Party,” shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group.“Their legendary music and cultural impact align perfectly with the spirit of innovation and collaboration that Licensing Expo represents. Hosting this performance at the newly renovated Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay is an incredible honor, as we are among the first to showcase this stunning venue. This milestone event will celebrate the enduring and multi-generational legacy of The Temptations and sets the stage for an unforgettable evening of connection and inspiration for our licensing community.”

Meet The Temptations at Licensing Expo

TreImage invites industry partners to visit booth G225 for a meet-and-greet experience with The Temptations on the show floor. This is an exclusive opportunity for brands, manufacturers, and collaborators to explore licensing opportunities tied to the group's legacy and global influence.

“TreImage is thrilled to present The Temptations as the headlining act for the Licensing Expo 2026 Opening Night Party. Their legendary status and unforgettable music will set the tone for an incredible evening of celebration and connection,” says Charles Singleton, CEO of TreImage.“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of The Temptations live, and we are honored to be part of this extraordinary event.”

An Impressive Licensing Expo Lineup

Licensing Expo 2026 will feature hundreds of brands across every category, including The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, NASCAR, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, Universal, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Retailers already signed up include Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, CONVERSE INC, Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart, and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever, among many others.

Join Us at Licensing Expo

This exclusive event is open to registered exhibitors and attendees of Licensing Expo. Space is limited, and tickets for the Opening Night Party can be purchased online through the event registration form. Tickets are priced at $75 USD, with special Early Bird pricing available for a limited time. Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association partner, Licensing International.

Opening Night Party Platinum Sponsorship

The Opening Night Party Entertainment is proudly presented by TreImage LLC as the Platinum Sponsor.

The Brand Liaison is recognized as the Silver Sponsor.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

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