BCB Announces Major Hike In Salaries For Women's Domestic Cricket

Bangladesh women's cricket got a major boost as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a significant hike in domestic match fees and player salaries. This marks the first key decision by the Tamim Iqbal-led ad-hoc committee, which officially became functional on Tuesday. Now they will receive BDT 10,000 (USD 80 approx.) for T20S, BDT 15,000 (USD 120 approx.) for 50-over games and BDT 20,000 (USD 160 approx.) for first-class games, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The monthly salary for the top 36 women in Bangladesh's domestic cricket has been raised from BDT 30,000 (approx. USD 240) to BDT 40,000 (approx. USD 320). Tamim believes there is more work to be done on this front. "This may not be ideal, but it is certainly an improvement, considering there are limits to how much can be increased at once," Tamim said.

Pay Hike Extended to Men's Domestic Cricketers

The BCB's newly formed ad-hoc committee has also approved a pay hike for men's domestic cricketers. Category A players will now earn BDT 65,000 (approx. USD 540) per month, while categories B and C will receive BDT 50,000 (approx. USD 415) and BDT 40,000 (approx. USD 333) respectively. Additionally, first-class match fees have increased from BDT 70,000 (approx. USD 583) to BDT 100,000 (approx. USD 833).

The new monthly salary for both men and women will be effective from January 1, 2026. "There has been little increment in the past three to four years. I think the players were highly underpaid in the previous salary structure. These players work hard, and cricket exists because of their efforts. At the very least, they deserve fair compensation," Tamim added.

Ad-hoc Committee's Future Plans

The BCB has also outlined roles for the eleven members of the ad-hoc committee, which is actively working to resolve the ongoing stalemate with club teams and aims to commence the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League within the next couple of weeks. (ANI)

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