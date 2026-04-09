Trump's Iran Misfire Yields A Loser's Ceasefire

MENAFN - Asia Times) April 7 began with Donald Trump issuing genocidal threats against Iran on social media and ended-just ten hours later-with the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire, on Iran's terms. Even by the volatile standards of Trump's presidency, the whiplash is extraordinary. What, then, have the two sides actually agreed to-and what might it mean?

In a subsequent post, Trump asserted that Iran had agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open during the two-week pause in hostilities. Negotiations, he added, will proceed over that period on the basis of Iran's 10-point plan, which he described as a“workable” foundation for talks.

Those 10 points are:

1. The US must fundamentally commit to guaranteeing non-aggression.

2. Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

3. Acceptance that Iran can enrich uranium for its nuclear program

4. Removal of all primary sanctions on Iran.

5. Removal of all secondary sanctions against foreign entities that do business with Iranian institutions.

6. End of all United Nations Security Council resolutions targeting Iran.

7. End of all International Atomic Energy Agency resolutions on Iran's nuclear program.

8. Compensation payment to Iran for war damage.

9. Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.

10. Cease-fire on all fronts, including Israel's conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.