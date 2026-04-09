Dead Sea Ultra Marathon Set To Launch 30Th Edition On Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- The 30th edition of the Bromine Dead Sea Ultra Marathon will get underway on Friday, with broad participation from local and international runners in the Dead Sea area.The event, organized by the Jordan Marathon Association, Run Jordan, features multiple race categories, with the 50 km ultra marathon (individual and relay) and the 21 km half marathon scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. from near the Dead Sea Tourist Beach.A 21 km race for participants with disabilities will begin at the same time, while the 10 km race will start at 9:00 a.m., beginning 2 km beyond the Baptism Site triangle.According to organizers, the race is held at the lowest point on Earth, offering participants a distinctive sporting setting.Run Jordan Director General Lina Al-Kurd said the 30th edition marks a key milestone in the event's development, noting that the association continues to enhance organization and deliver the race in line with international standards.She added that this year's edition includes adjustments to the 50 km and 21 km routes, which will run along the Dead Sea corniche.The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is one of Jordan's established sporting events, attracting participants from various countries and contributing to the promotion of sports participation.