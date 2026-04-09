MOI Urges Adherence To Safety Guidelines During Rainy Conditions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, MOI urged motorists to adhere to essential safety guidelines while driving in rainy conditions to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.

In a social media post, drivers are advised to reduce speed, avoid overtaking and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to minimise the risk of collisions.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of using windshield wipers for clear visibility and applying brakes gradually to maintain control of the vehicle.

Motorists were further cautioned against attempting to drive through water puddles, noting that such actions can be deceptive and dangerous.