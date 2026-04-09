On Polling Day, AK Antony Leads Cong-Led UDF Charge, Predicts 'Historic' Mandate Against Vijayan Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 9 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on Thursday set the tone for the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign narrative, predicting a historic victory in Kerala and asserting that a strong anti-incumbency wave would bring an end to the decade-long rule of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Antony said the mood for change has been evident from the early days of campaigning, but intensified significantly in recent days.

“This will be a verdict stronger than what we saw in 2001,” he said, arguing that voters are ready to decisively reject what he described as an“anti-people regime”.

He also pointed to an unusual political shift, claiming that even sections traditionally opposed to the Congress party, including figures from student movements, are now backing the UDF.

According to him, even committed Left supporters recognise the need for a change in power to avoid a prolonged political decline similar to that witnessed in West Bengal.

Antony said the BJP will do badly as Kerala is not a playground for them.

Reinforcing the attack, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal urged voters to“remember ten key issues” before casting their ballots, calling the election the final chapter of the Vijayan government.

He alleged that the ruling LDF had presided over misgovernance marked by economic distress, rising prices, and controversial decisions.

Venugopal further claimed that attempts were made to retain power through understandings with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other groups, a strategy he said would not succeed in Kerala.

Listing a series of concerns, Venugopal alleged that the government had enabled backdoor appointments, increased financial burdens through higher taxes and tariffs, and failed to ensure safety and accountability in key sectors, including healthcare and law enforcement.

He maintained that the electorate would decisively reject another term for the Left Front.

Adding an emotional dimension to the campaign, Congress MLA Chandy Oommen accused the government of targeting his father, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

He alleged that his father was haunted and hunted by the present dispensation and said the lack of development in his constituency stood as evidence of neglect.

Referring to a hospital block named after his father, he said it symbolised the manner in which the former leader was treated.

With senior leaders projecting confidence and sharpening their attacks, the UDF has framed the election as a decisive moment for political change.