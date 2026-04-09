Liferay Introduces Headless CMS To Modernize Digital Content Management

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New offering centralizes content, delivers in-context analytics, and enables delivery across channels

– Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced the general availability of Liferay CMS, a fully headless content management system (CMS) designed to help marketing, development, and IT teams create, manage, and deliver digital content across multiple channels from a centralized repository.

Built on the core architecture of Liferay DXP, Liferay CMS combines the agility of a decoupled system with the stability and governance required by enterprise organizations. Whether powering a native mobile app, a customer portal, or a complex web ecosystem, Liferay CMS ensures content remains consistent, reusable, and easily distributable.

“Today's organizations need agility without losing control of their content operations,” said Julia Molano, Director of Product Management at Liferay.“Liferay CMS builds on Liferay's decades of DXP leadership to deliver a fully headless offering. It allows developers to work with stable, well-documented APIs while empowering marketers and content creators to manage global content without heavy reliance on IT.”

Liferay CMS introduces Spaces, the platform's primary organizational units for headless content management, enabling teams to structure asset repositories, manage access, and collaborate more efficiently across departments or projects. Each Space provides a dedicated environment for content creation and management, including support for advanced localization with AI-powered translation tools, making it easier for global organizations to manage multi-language content.

“Across the Middle East, enterprises are moving away from fragmented content systems to unified, centralized architectures that can support scale and speed simultaneously. Headless CMS is becoming a critical enabler in this shift, allowing enterprises to deliver consistent digital experiences across channels while maintaining control and governance. With Liferay's intuitive CMS, teams can manage content centrally, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market and deeper customer engagement'', noted Moussalam Dalati, General Manager of Liferay Middle East, Africa, and France.

Global Content Visibility: A single view to search, review, and reuse content across regions and brands, eliminating disconnected repositories. Headless Architecture: Combines the flexibility of headless deployments with the governance and control of a centralized system. Embedded Analytics: Performance metrics like views and downloads are displayed directly within Liferay CMS, allowing teams to validate asset performance at the point of work. AI-Assisted Workflows: Accelerates translation, localization, and content review. Multi-Site Management: Ideal for franchises or organizations with multiple digital properties, allowing for centralized control while granting team-specific access. Unified Collaboration: Dedicated 'Shared with Me' areas and advanced access controls ensure all stakeholders work from a single source of truth.

Key features of Liferay CMS include:

The launch of Liferay CMS reflects a modular platform approach designed for organizations that prioritize an API-first strategy. Because it is built on the same core architecture as Liferay DXP, organizations can start with a streamlined headless CMS today and seamlessly activate integrated capabilities like advanced commerce, page building, or AI-driven personalization as their digital requirements expand.

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Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.