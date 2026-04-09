Qatar Tourism, Qatar Chamber Discuss Challenges Facing Private Tourism Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held an open meeting with Chairman of the Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, in the presence of Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani; Chairman of the Chamber's Tourism Committee Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Thani; and Board Member of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani.

The meeting was also attended by several members of the Chamber's Board of Directors, members of the Tourism Committee, a number of Qatari businessmen, and representatives of companies operating in the tourism sector.

Discussions focused on reviewing the key challenges facing the private tourism sector amid recent regional developments, as well as identifying proposals put forward by business owners to address these challenges.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim emphasised the tourism sector's vital role in supporting and diversifying the national economy, reaffirming the Chamber's commitment to safeguarding the interests of private sector companies operating in this field.

He praised the Chairman of Qatar Tourism for accepting the Chamber's invitation to attend the meeting, commending the Authority's efforts in developing the sector and addressing challenges faced by business owners and investors.

He stressed the importance of uniting efforts to support investors, particularly new entrants affected by recent regional developments, to ensure business continuity and growth.

In turn, the Chairman of Qatar Tourism expressed his appreciation to the Qatar Chamber for providing the opportunity to engage with business owners and investors in the tourism sector. He emphasised that Qatar places special importance on the sector due to its vital role in supporting economic growth and diversification, commending the strong support it receives from the wise leadership and the government.

He noted that Qatar Tourism is working closely with stakeholders to identify the needs of business owners and the key challenges they face amid the current circumstances, with a view to submitting them to the relevant authorities and working towards swift and effective solutions.

Al Kharji also announced that Qatar Tourism will launch the“Welcome Summer” campaign next May, running till September, with the aim of revitalising the sector and attracting citizens, residents, and visitors from GCC countries during the summer season.

He added that the Authority has conducted a survey covering 160 hotels to gather feedback and recommendations, which will be communicated to the relevant bodies for further action.

Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al Thani noted that the hotel sector has incurred significant losses during the recent period. He expressed his aspiration to support hotel owners, particularly by supporting electricity fees and the postponement of instalment payments.

The meeting touched on several key topics, including support for electricity and water costs in hotels, facilitating and postponing bank loan repayments, and coordinating among relevant authorities regarding the distribution of major events.

It also addressed facilitating visa issuance and accommodation fees, activating and supporting medical tourism, among other issues. It was agreed that QC would identify all challenges facing the tourism sector and submit them to Qatar Tourism for review, with a view to identifying appropriate solutions.