1,000 Students Compete Across 48 Challenges At UDST Skills Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) organised Skills Day 2026, a co-curricular highlight of the academic year, reinforcing its dedication to hands-on learning, creativity, practical problem-solving, and teamwork.

The event brought together 1,000 students across 48 competitions, most of which were structured as team-based challenges to mirror real-world professional settings where collaboration, effective communication, and shared problem-solving are key.

President of the university, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, emphasised the importance of the event, stating that“Skills Day is a true reflection of our experiential learning model. It demonstrates how our students translate knowledge into practice, working collaboratively to solve real-world challenges.”

He further stressed,“These experiences are essential in preparing graduates who are equipped with both the technical expertise and the professional competencies required to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

Competitions were held across all academic divisions, including Engineering and Technology, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Business, General Education, and the Foundation Programme.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at the College of Health Sciences, UDST, Athar Elhakim, said,“Each competition integrates interprofessional education, bringing together students from different programmes to collaborate on real-life case scenarios. These challenges are designed to help students understand how to work within their respective scopes of practice while strengthening teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills.” She noted that students are applying the knowledge and experience they have gained through clinical placements, labs, simulations, and theoretical learning.

“Such experiences ensure that our students are well-prepared for real-world healthcare settings, where collaboration and informed decision-making are essential,” Elhakim said.

Students took part in diverse competitions covering areas such as artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, cybersecurity and networking, data analysis and coding, engineering design and integrated systems, and healthcare simulations involving clinical casework.

“In our case, I was paired with a pharmacy technician student, and we were given a clinical scenario,” Sidra Bakhtawar, a student participant, told The Peninsula.“The case involved a patient with hypertension who required medication. Since hypertension is also linked to oral health, my role was to explain the possible oral health complications to the patient.”

Abrar Alemam, another student, said,“Most of us are senior students in our third or fourth year, and we already have experience in clinical practice, working with real patients in hospital settings. So while these scenarios are simulated, they closely reflect situations we encounter in real life. She stressed that the time required to manage a case scenario depends on each situation.“In emergency or critical cases, it can take anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes, and in more complex or traumatic situations, it may take up to 45 minutes, she said.

“Ultimately, the stronger the critical thinking, the faster and more effectively the patient's issue can be resolved.”

The Skills Day 2026 event was sponsored by Qatar Petrochemical Company, in partnership with Huawei and Cisco, along with contributions from additional sponsors. Lyn Xiong, CEO of Huawei Qatar, stated,“Our collaboration with the UDST reflects a shared commitment to preparing future-ready talent through practical, industry-aligned learning. Through the Huawei ICT Academy, we equip students with globally recognised certifications, hands-on experience in AI, cloud, and connectivity, and opportunities like the Huawei ICT Competition.”

The Skills Day concluded with an awards ceremony honouring students who excelled across the various competitions, highlighting their innovation, commitment, and exceptional performance.