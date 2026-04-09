Azerbaijan Set To Introduce New Customs Clearance Mechanism

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plans to introduce a new mechanism for the release of goods at customs in 2026, enabling a two-stage clearance process, Trend reports.

The relevant regulatory framework is expected to be developed by the end of the year.

Under the plan, the State Customs Committee is tasked with finalizing, by December 1, 2026, a comprehensive regulatory framework for the two-stage release of goods, a move expected to enhance business agility by cutting storage costs and accelerating the delivery of goods to consumers.

Meanwhile, at present, Azerbaijan's customs clearance mechanism is highly digitized, focusing on electronic declarations (e-declaration), automated risk analysis (ARAS), and 24/7 online services. Key features include simplified import duties (0%, 5%, 15%), a three-day average processing time, and mandatory pre-declarations for goods crossing the border.