Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $19.69, or 14.6%, to $114.89 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude receded by $19.88, or 18.2%, to $89.38 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $19.74, or 13.7%, to $124.68 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
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