LDF Confident Of Winning 90 Seats In Keralam Polls: P Sandosh Kumar

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front would win 90 seats in the Keralam polls, for which polling commenced earlier today.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar stated that the elections were based on agenda of development, whereas BJP's communal politics and UDF's divisive agenda were not accepted. "More than 2.70 crore Keralities are enthusiastically taking part in Assembly elections. LDF is hopeful of retaining its government in the state. We are expecting over 90 seats. This election was based on the agenda of development. BJP's communal politics and UDF's divisive agenda were not accepted. By and large, this election has been peaceful...The state of Kerala will reject the BJP once again," he said.

Sandosh Kumar made these remarks after casting his vote in Kannur. Apart from the CPI MP, Keralam Minister and Kalamassery candidate P Rajeev cast his vote in Thirupunithara.

Voter Turnout and Electorate Details

Meanwhile, voter turnout at 9 am on Thursday in the state was recorded at 16.2 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies.

Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender category.'Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above

Polling Arrangements

To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up, which comprises 119 logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 vote counting centres.

Keralam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar on Tuesday said that 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been dispatched to polling stations.

"As part of the arrangements for Kerala Assembly elections, we have the total electorate of 2.71 crores, and the service voters are 53,984. We will be counting the votes in 140 strong rooms and 43 locations. We have 1.46 lakh polling personnel who have been trained and will be dispatched to all the polling stations," he said

"We have FIRs against 180 people in terms of election-related activities, and more than 1,200 police teams are very actively working in the field. We are ensuring that all the new initiatives by the Election Commission are implemented properly," he added.

Political Context

The election is seen as a contest between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, with the BJP-led NDA, which has been gaining vote share.

LDF holds 99 seats in the current assembly and is aiming for a third consecutive term based on its performance and welfare schemes. The LDF created a record in 2021 as it retained the southern state, which, over the decades, has seen power alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress. (ANI)

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