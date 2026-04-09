Stalin Slams 'One-Sided' EC, Says It's Working For BJP In TN

Stalin Accuses EC of Acting at BJP's Behest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC) over the latter's decision to replace the state's Chief Secretary ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. He accused the constitutional body of acting 'one-sided' and allegedly working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X, Stalin on Wednesday said, "I strongly condemn the Election Commission, which is fully active in the electoral field without taking to the field to directly campaign in support of the BJP, for now engaging in a one-sided, overreaching political action by replacing Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary." "The Election Commission, tasked with conducting fair and free elections, executing the orders of the BJP under its rule is a matter of shame. The constitutional protection granted to the Election Commission is not for doing election work for the BJP," he said.

Alleges Double Standards by EC

Stalin said that the Centre didn't replace top government and police officials in other states that witnessed assembly polls. "Elections are happening in Assam state, ruled by the BJP. There, they did not replace the DGP or Chief Secretary. Elections took place in Bihar state, where the BJP ally government was in power. There, too, they did not replace the DGP or Chief Secretary. Only in Tamil Nadu have the Chief Secretary and DGP caught the eye of the Election Commission. It has replaced them at the instigation of the BJP," the Tamil Nadu CM said.

'A Grave Danger to Democracy'

The Chief Minister also warned that such actions undermine democratic institutions. "Dragging the impartiality of the Election Commission - created by our constitutional forefathers - to the streets poses a grave danger to our country and to free and fair elections," he said.

He further alleged that the EC's actions were aimed at aiding the BJP and its ally AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, stating, "It is unbecoming of the Election Commission to strive so eagerly to aid the electoral malpractices that the BJP, joining hands with AIADMK, plans to perpetrate in Tamil Nadu."

'EC Has Turned Saffron,' Says CM

Stalin also aimed at the Centre, saying, "All these actions show that even the Election Commission, the last hope of democracy, has turned saffron." Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, he added that despite such developments, the BJP would face defeat in the state.

Tamil Nadu Election at a Glance

These remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties questioning the neutrality of institutions and the EC's decisions during the election period. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)