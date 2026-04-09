Baramati Bypoll: Rohit Pawar Urges Cong To Withdraw Nominee Against Sunetra Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) NCP(SP) Legislator Rohit Pawar on Thursday met the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal, urging him to withdraw the party nominee Akash More for an unopposed election of NCP candidate and state Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the April 23 Baramati by-election.

Rohit Pawar's plea is important as Thursday is the last date of withdrawal of nomination at 3 p.m. for the Baramati by-election in which 47 contestants have filed their nominations.

Pawar, after meeting Harshwardhan Sapkal, told reporters,“I made a request to the state Congress chief for the withdrawal of the party nominee, which will pave the way for the unopposed election of Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati bypoll. This is necessary as the bypoll is taking place after the untimely demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the unopposed election will be a tribute to him. It is now up to the Congress party to make a decision. I am quite hopeful about the Congress party's move. It is a national party, and it will take a decision after the due process.”

Rohit Pawar said that the Congress party has taken a stand that the state government should register an FIR in the plane crash in which former Dy CM Ajit Pawar died on January 28. He further added that he has been pressing for the same for a long time, and ultimately, the FIR was filed in Karnataka with the help of the Congress government there. During the meeting, Rohit Pawar facilitated a video call with Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala to discuss the sensitivity of the situation. "Following the loss of a stalwart like Ajit Dada, it is essential to view this election through an emotional lens as a true tribute to him," Rohit Pawar stated.

"As a family member and a karyakarta, I have appealed to Congress to withdraw their nomination,” he added. Rohit Pawar reiterated that Harshvardhan Sapkal said that their decision to contest stems from dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of investigations related to the late leader.

“Congress leaders expressed concerns that if a leader of Ajit Pawar's calibre does not receive swift justice or a proper investigation (FIR) into related matters, the common man cannot expect fairness from the current government and administration,” he added.

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar had personally reached out to Harshvardhan Sapkal twice to request an unopposed path; the Maharashtra Congress leadership has deferred the final decision to the "High Command" in Delhi. "The decision to contest Baramati was taken at the national level. Therefore, any move to withdraw must be discussed with the High Command and follow their counsel," a Congress source indicated.

Addressing recent friction within the political circles after NCP MP Parth Pawar made a statement about the downfall of the Congress party, Rohit Pawar expressed regret over it. "Parth's statement was wrong, and I express my apologies for it. At this moment, there is a need for everyone to come together," Rohit Pawar added, emphasising unity within the family and the political ranks during this period of mourning.