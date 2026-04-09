Accused In Andhra Govt Employee's Rape Remanded To Judicial Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) A court in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district sent the accused in the rape of a government employee to judicial custody for 14 days.

Namala Srinu, who was arrested by Macherla town police on Wednesday night, was produced before a judge on Thursday morning.

After the judge sent the accused to judicial custody, he was shifted to Gurazala sub-jail.

A 32-year-old woman was assaulted and raped by the accused at her home in Macherla town on April 2.

The assailant allegedly raped the victim at knifepoint, beat her up and inserted an iron rod in her private parts.

The victim works as an attender in the Panchayat Raj Department. She was separated from her husband and shifted to Macherla from Sattenapalli last year. According to police, she lives with her young nephew. However, as her nephew had gone to Sattenapalli to spend school holidays with his family, she was alone.

Police quoted the victim as saying that the assailant entered the house by asking for some drinking water. He tied the woman with a scarf, gagged her with a piece of cloth and raped her.

The assault came to light after her nephew alerted his friends after he could not contact her on the phone. She was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied.

Police shifted the victim to hospital. The police investigation revealed that the accused was known to the victim.

The accused was identified as Srinivas, a daily wage worker from Rajupalem mandal. They first connected through Instagram and later developed a close acquaintance.

Police had formed special teams to arrest the accused. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had also directed the police department to ensure justice for the victim and establish the truth.

The police managed to nab the accused on Wednesday night and produced him before a court the next day.