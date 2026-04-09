Assam Polls: CM Himanta Sarma, Wife Offer Prayers At Kamakhya Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jalukbari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers.

The visit comes on the day of voting for the high-stakes Assam Assembly elections, as CM Sarma sought divine blessings before the polling process began.

Accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the Chief Minister performed rituals at the temple and interacted briefly with priests.

The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop the Nilachal Hills, holds immense religious significance, and political leaders often visit the shrine ahead of crucial events.

Assam is witnessing a high-voltage electoral battle as polling is underway in all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the contest largely shaping up as a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress is attempting to stage a comeback after being voted out of power in 2016.

According to official data, a total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Prominent names include CM Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Polling is taking place across 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts. The electorate comprises around 2.50 crore eligible voters, including nearly 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender category.

Among political parties, the Congress party has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have fielded 26 and 11 candidates, respectively.

Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), and JMM (16), in addition to 258 Independent candidates.

The constituencies of Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each. In contrast, nine seats -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur -- are witnessing straight contests with only two candidates each.

Out of the total contestants, 59 are women, with Congress fielding the highest number at 14, followed by the BJP with seven.