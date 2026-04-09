Ships Stranded In Strait Of Hormuz As Iran Orders Coordination With IRGC Navy: Reports

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, April 9 (NNN-Bernama-Anadolu) - A large number of ships were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz early Thursday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported quoting Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim said“huge numbers” of vessels were stuck in the strategic waterway.

The report came hours after Iran's state broadcaster IRIB quoted the Ports and Maritime Organisation as saying that vessels wishing to pass through the strait must coordinate their movement with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and use designated routes.

The ports and maritime authority said Wednesday evening that the measure was necessary“due to the war situation in the Persian Gulf and the possible presence of anti-ship mines in the main traffic zone of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The developments came a day after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for a final deal to end a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb 28.

While Iranian and Pakistani officials said the agreement also included Lebanon, Israel insisted that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire and launched a wide wave of airstrikes across the country on Wednesday.

- NNN-BERNAMA-ANADOLU