US To Maintain Military Presence In And Around Iran Until Agreement Fully Implemented: Trump

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, April 9 (NNN-Bernama-Anadolu) - US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the United States will maintain a strong military presence in and around Iran until a“real agreement” is fully implemented, warning of a massive response if commitments are not upheld, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said all US ships, aircraft and military personnel, along with additional ammunition and weaponry, will“remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with.”

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the“Shootin' Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he posted.

He added that“no nuclear weapons” had been agreed“a long time ago,” despite“all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary.”

“No nuclear weapons and, the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe,” he said.

“In the meantime, our great military is loading up and resting, looking forward, actually, to its next conquest,” he added.

Iran and the US announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb 28, which has left many dead and wounded.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline that Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face“the destruction of an entire civilisation.”

- NNN-BERNAMA-ANADOLU