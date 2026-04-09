Technip Energies awarded contract for Long Son Petrochemicals enhancement project in Vietnam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a contract by Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (LSP) for its Long Son Petrochemicals Enhancement (LSPE) project, located on Long Son Island, Vietnam.

The contract covers engineering and procurement services, site assistance, and the supply of proprietary burners for the plant's cracking furnaces. The project will convert the existing steam cracker from naphtha to ethane feedstock using Technip Energies' proprietary ethylene technologies, including its Ultra Selective Conversion (USC®) furnace design and Heat-Integrated Rectifier System (HRS®), delivering high selectivity, enhanced energy efficiency and optimized ethylene recovery.

This strategic initiative will incorporate large quantities of ethane into the existing naphtha and propane feedstock mix, aiming to optimize feedstock efficiency, achieve substantial cost reduction, significantly reduce carbon footprint intensity, and strengthen long-term strategic resilience amidst global market volatility. This project is among the first worldwide in recent years to convert a naphtha-based steam cracker to ethane, as forward-looking petrochemical producers prioritize feedstock diversification and the adoption of lower-carbon inputs to ensure supply chain security.

As steam crackers are at the heart of petrochemical complexes, improvements in feedstock flexibility can have a significant impact on the overall value chain. They transform hydrocarbon feedstocks such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or ethane into essential building blocks like ethylene and propylene. These molecules are used to manufacture everyday products including plastics, packaging materials, textiles and components for consumer goods.

This new project builds on the long-standing collaboration between Technip Energies and Long Son Petrochemicals. Technip Energies previously delivered the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the complex's cracker unit between 2018 and 2023.

Stéphane Mespoulhès, SVP Ethylene, Polyolefins & Fertilizers Product Line at Technip Energies, commented: "We are pleased to be entrusted again by Long Son Petrochemicals in the development of this strategic complex. This renewed trust builds on the successful delivery of the original cracker, and this new project demonstrates how our ethylene technologies and execution capabilities can help clients adapt their facilities to evolving market dynamics while enhancing flexibility and competitiveness."

This award was recorded in Q1 2026 in the Technology, Products & Services segment.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

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Technip Energies awarded contract for Long Son Petrochemicals enhancement project in Vietnam Technip Energies awarded contract for Long Son Petrochemicals enhancement project in Vietnam