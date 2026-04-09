Maria Motta Selects Montreal For Inaugural Gelato Shop, Setting The Stage For New North American Gelato Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montreal, Canada, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master gelatiera Maria Motta announces that she has selected Montreal as the home of her highly anticipated inaugural gelato boutique, Côneisseur, set to open this summer. As demand for authentic, local, artisanal frozen desserts continues to rise, the launch signals a broader shift toward European-standard gelato experiences in North America. As one of Canada's most dynamic food capitals, Montreal is uniquely positioned to become a leading destination for premium gelato craftsmanship.









“Opening a gelato shop of this caliber requires a network of specialty food suppliers, high quality dairy and a customer base who appreciates the product,” said Motta.“This is what I found in Montreal.”

Motta brings a wealth of international experience and technical precision to her craft. Whilst working as a pastry chef, she began studying ice cream technology at the University of Guelph where she developed a strong foundation in the chemistry and structure behind frozen desserts. Driven by a desire to refine her expertise, she later moved to Italy to train at the prestigious Carpigiani Gelato University, widely regarded as the gold standard in gelato education.

Motta has since gained industry recognition for her innovative and meticulously balanced flavours. Her award-winning creations-including German Torte, Tiramisu, and Cereal Milk-demonstrate her ability to blend classical inspiration with contemporary creativity. Each flavour is developed with a focus on harmony, ensuring that sweetness, richness, and texture work together to deliver a refined and memorable tasting experience.

Montreal's thriving food culture played a pivotal role in Motta's decision to establish her boutique in the city. Known for its European influences, diverse culinary landscape, and access to high-quality local dairy, Quebec provides an ideal environment for producing premium gelato. The city's discerning and adventurous consumer base further supports the introduction of a concept that prioritizes authenticity, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Côneisseur will offer a boutique-style experience designed to immerse customers in the world of artisanal gelato. Guests can expect a rotating selection of thoughtfully curated flavours reflecting the seasons and experimenting with tradition. In addition to classical gelato, the shop will offer a weekly desert, the Signature Cône, inspired by gelato.

Beyond its retail offering, Côneaisseur will also serve as a creative partner for the hospitality industry. The company's“Creations” and food service programs will enable restaurants, bars, and event organizers to collaborate on bespoke gelato, sorbet, and granita flavours tailored to complement their menus. From enhancing desserts to elevating cocktail programs, these partnerships position Côneisseur as more than a boutique-it becomes a hub for culinary innovation.

Central to the brand is the concept of the“côneaisseur”-a term that defines individuals with a deep appreciation and knowledge of gelato, ice cream, and waffle cones. By building a community around this identity, the brand invites customers to engage with gelato not just as a treat, but as an experience rooted in culture, technique, and passion.

Looking ahead, Côneaisseur aims to expand its presence whilst continuing to push the boundaries of gelato craftsmanship in North America. With Montreal as its foundation, the company is committed to setting new standards in quality, creativity, and customer experience.

To learn more about Côneisseur and stay updated on its grand opening, visit and sign up for its newsletter.

About Les Produits Côneaisseur

Les Produits Côneaisseur is a Montreal-based artisanal gelato brand dedicated to elevating frozen desserts through craftsmanship, creativity, and culinary precision. Founded by master gelatiera Maria Eduarda Motta, the brand blends Italian tradition with modern flavour innovation to create small-batch gelato that resonates with discerning food lovers. From indulgent classics to inventive signature creations, each offering is thoughtfully developed using high-quality ingredients and refined techniques. Through its boutique concept and collaborative culinary partnerships, Les Produits Côneaisseur invites“côneaisseurs” to explore gelato as a rich, immersive tasting experience rooted in culture, artistry, and passion.









CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Les Produits Côneaisseur Contact Person: Maria Motta Email:... Phone: 514-702-7972 Country: Canada Website: