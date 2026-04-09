Shabir Ahluwalia 'Flirts With Trouble' In Playful Mirror Selfie With Wife Kanchi Kaul

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Television's dapper dude Shabir Ahluwalia sprinkled a little bit of his charm as he flirted with“trouble” in a fun, playful mirror selfie alongside his wife Kanchi Kaul.

Sharing a fun image on Instagram, Shabir was seen shirtless as he stood in front of a mirror. He just had black shorts on, paired with sneakers and sunglasses. Kanchi looked cute as she was standing beside him in a black crop top and white cycling shorts. She is seen leaning back with her arms stretched upwards, adding some fun to the picture.

Shabir wrote as the caption:“Flirting with trouble... and I said yes.”

Talking about Shabir, he met his wife Kanchi on the sets of the television show“Bhabhi” in 2007. The two got married in 2011. They welcomed their son Azai in 2014 and Ivarr in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shabir stepped into acting in 1999 with“Hip Hip Hurray”.

It was his acting prowess in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Kayamath.

The actor also featured in two films Shootout at Lokhandwala, which released in 2007, based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, a real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai Police.

A year later, he was seen in Mission Istaanbul, an action thriller film based on an organisation called Al Johara, which bears a resemblance to the Qatar-based news channel, which was criticized by the White House as an outlet for terrorists.

Shabir's latest work is Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”. The show, which also stars Ashi Singh, is a passionate, fun love tale set against the backdrop of a crazy household.

It follows Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, who clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.