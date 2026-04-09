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Another 199 Portraits Of Ukrainian Soldiers Displayed On Alley Of Faith And Hope In Ivano-Frankivsk

Another 199 Portraits Of Ukrainian Soldiers Displayed On Alley Of Faith And Hope In Ivano-Frankivsk


2026-04-09 12:05:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv announced this on Facebook.

“Another 199 photos of our defenders who are in captivity or considered missing in action have been placed on the Alley of Faith and Hope. Today, we added photos of those who are still awaited at home,” Martsinkiv noted.

He added that behind every photo lies the fate of a soldier awaited by his family and community.

“We remember everyone. We are waiting for everyone. We are fighting for everyone. Let us remember the price of our freedom,” emphasized the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Read also: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to appoint ambassador for prisoners of war

Martsinkiv also expressed hope that“the boys will return” and will remove these photographs themselves.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Alley of Faith and Hope was opened in Ivano-Frankivsk on February 24, where special stands display portraits of defenders who are missing in action or held captive.

Photos: Ruslan Martsinkiv, Facebook

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