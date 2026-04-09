Free Festival Of Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema To Be Held In Canada

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Radio Program in Edmonton.

Audiences will be presented with a selection of current films by contemporary Ukrainian directors that tell important stories about Ukraine's struggles and life.

The program includes five landmark films, which will be screened in their original language with English subtitles: 2000 Meters to Andriivka, The Editorial Office, My Dear Theo, Two Sisters, and Viktor.

The festival will take place in two stages, covering the region's leading independent cinemas:



April 10–12 – Calgary: screenings will take place at Globe Cinema April 17–19 – Edmonton: the festival will be hosted by Metro Cinema

The organizers emphasize that admission to all screenings is completely free, but due to limited seating, viewers must reserve tickets in advance on the festival's official website:

This is a wonderful opportunity to support Ukrainian cinema, spend time with the community, and see important stories about Ukraine, the organizers note.

Ukrainian Film Days will be held in Vilnius in April

The Ukrainian Film Festival took place at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center in the U.S. capital.