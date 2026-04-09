Russia Plans To Restrict International Calls For Citizens - Intelligence
According to SZR data, some initiatives also call for the automatic blocking of international calls for senior people.
For Russians staying abroad, Roskomnadzor suggests specifying recommended Russian proxy servers in settings, effectively slowing down their own messaging services.Read also: Russian propaganda spreads more than 500 fake publications portraying Ukraine as 'terrorist state' – SPRAVDI
Current Russian labor legislation effectively makes it impossible to formally arrange remote work outside the country. The Labor Code requires specifying a workplace, and its provisions apply only within Russia.
Meanwhile, the Russian government commission on legislative activity issued a negative opinion on an initiative to ban deputies and state officials from owning real estate abroad. Although the authors of the bill emphasized risks of external influence through foreign assets, the document was deemed to "require substantial revision." Thus, a noticeable imbalance remains between restrictions imposed on ordinary citizens and approaches to controlling government representatives.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian forces are systematically restricting access to Western social networks.
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