Germany Suggests Vance Interfering In Hungarian Election

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

German government spokesperson Sebastian Hille accused United States Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday of interfering in the upcoming Hungarian parliamentary electionç AzerNEWS reports.

During an event with Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier today, Vance said the European Union is withholding "billions of dollars" from Hungary and called on voters to "reject these foreign influence operations... reject the Brussels bureaucrats" and re-elect Orban.

Speaking at a press conference, Hille dismissed Vance's claims. "I would like to point out, since Vance is complaining about the EU's alleged interference in the election, that the US vice president was in Hungary just a few days before the election. This fact alone speaks for itself as to who is interfering," he said, according to Politico.