Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Wakes Up To Rain Check Forecast For North Bengal

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The city, its suburbs woke up to refreshing rains on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. With temperatures dropping, the weather has turned quite pleasant. But what about the weekend? Check out

The Alipore Met office has forecast stormy weather for the state. A spell of thunderstorms is expected until Friday, bringing the risk of Kalbaisakhi, hailstorms, and lightning. All South Bengal districts will see scattered storms until Thursday. Meanwhile, North Bengal will experience more intense storms until Friday, with a high chance of Kalbaisakhi and heavy rain.The Met office explains that a trough line over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana is causing the rain. This system is pulling a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to these storms. The sea will be rough, with winds reaching 60 km/h or more. Authorities have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours.South Bengal saw cloudy skies and storms from Wednesday night, with Kalbaisakhi-like conditions in the evening. Districts like East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas will get more rain. Gusty winds could hit 80 km/h. Kolkata and other districts might see Kalbaisakhi storms with speeds of 50-60 km/h. There's also a risk of heavy rain and scattered hailstorms in some areas.On Thursday and Friday, several South Bengal districts will get scattered thunderstorms. Winds will be around 30-40 km/h, especially in East Medinipur and the 24 Parganas. However, the rain will likely stop from Friday. The weekend is expected to be dry, and temperatures will climb by about three to four degrees Celsius.

The Kalbaisakhi storm situation will intensify in North Bengal today. All districts will see light to moderate rain. A heavy rain warning, up to 110 mm, is in place for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Five districts, especially Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri, are likely to experience Kalbaisakhi storms with wind speeds of 50-70 km/h. Hail and lightning are also possible in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Coochbehar.

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On Thursday, all districts can expect thunderstorms accompanied by light, cool winds. By Friday, the storm activity will be limited to the five northernmost districts, with winds of 30-40 km/h. The weekend is predicted to be dry, with a slight increase in temperature.The Alipore Met office reports a cloudy sky over Kolkata this morning, which will become partly cloudy later. Thunderstorms with light winds are likely, possibly intensifying in the evening. There's a chance of a Kalbaisakhi. The temperature is expected to rise by three to four degrees between Friday and Sunday. Today's minimum temperature was 21.8°C, while yesterday's maximum was 32.0°C. Humidity is between 58% and 95%.