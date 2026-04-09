Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave, Unseasonal Rain Alert Issued Check Forecast

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has predicted a heatwave for the Vidarbha region, while Marathwada in Western Maharashtra are likely to get unseasonal rain with thunderstorms; Check Forecast

Mumbai: Nature is playing a strange game with Maharashtra's weather right now. While people are already dealing with scorching heat, a 'double crisis' is looming over the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that on April 9, some parts of the state will face a severe heatwave, while other districts will get unseasonal rain with thunderstorms.Here's a detailed look at the weather forecast for different regions in the state. 1. Marathwada: Signs of rain with thunderstorms The weather in Marathwada is set for a big change. Latur and Dharashiv districts, in particular, will see cloudy skies after noon, with a chance of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. Temperature: Min 22°C to 24°C | Max 34°C to 36°C.

Western Maharashtra: Rain likely in Solapur-Sangli The weather department has issued a rain warning for Solapur and Sangli districts in Western Maharashtra. Here, clouds are expected to gather suddenly in the afternoon, leading to showers. Temperature: Min 23°C to 25°C | Max 33°C to 35°C.

Vidarbha: The sun is going to be fierce! There are no signs of rain in Vidarbha; instead, the heat is set to intensify. Due to the dry weather, residents will have to bear the brunt of the scorching sun. Temperature: Min 24°C to 26°C | Max 36°C to 39°C.

Konkan: A double whammy of heat and humidity The Konkan coast has a low chance of rain, but high humidity will make it feel extremely hot and stuffy. Temperature: Min 25°C to 27°C | Max 32°C to 34°C.

North Maharashtra: Dry weather ahead The weather in areas like Nashik, Jalgaon, and Dhule will remain mostly dry. The sky might be partly cloudy, but there won't be any major drop in temperature.

Even though the weather department hasn't issued an official 'Red Alert', people need to stay alert due to the changing weather. For farmers: In areas where rain is predicted, please move your harvested crops and other drying produce to a safer place. Health tips: Drink plenty of water if you're stepping out in the sun, and avoid standing under trees when there's lightning.